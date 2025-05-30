The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Georgia set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Dorian Barney (CB)

- National rank: #149 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Colorado

- High school: Carrollton (Carrollton, GA)

#19. Heze Kent (ATH)

- National rank: #147 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Florida State, Texas, Georgia Tech, Miami

- High school: Brunswick (Brunswick, GA)

#18. Jonaz Walton (RB)

- National rank: #124 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Stanford

- High school: Central (Carrollton, GA)

#17. Jordan Carter (Edge)

- National rank: #123 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Georgia Southern, Maryland, Nebraska, Vanderbilt

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#16. Lasiah Jackson (CB)

- National rank: #121 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Arkansas

- High school: Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

#15. Devin Carter (WR)

- National rank: #119 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Auburn

- Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#14. Earnest Rankins (DL)

- National rank: #117 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama

- High school: Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA)

#13. Khamari Brooks (Edge)

- National rank: #112 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: USC, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas State

- High school: North Oconee (Bogart, GA)

#12. Jae Lamar (RB)

- National rank: #106 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Auburn

- High school: Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA)

#11. Jamarion Matthews (Edge)

- National rank: #99 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Alabama

- Offers: Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Alabama A&M

- High school: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

#10. Jordan Smith (S)

- National rank: #95 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Alabama

- High school: Houston County (Warner Robins, GA)

#9. Brayden Rouse (LB)

- National rank: #87 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Arizona State

- High school: Kell (Marietta, GA)

#8. Deuce Geralds (DL)

- National rank: #73 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Buffalo

- High school: Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA)

#7. Aaron Gregory (WR)

- National rank: #66 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#6. Tristian Givens (Edge)

- National rank: #62 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, USC, Auburn

- High school: Carver (Columbus, GA)

#5. Bryce Perry-Wright (DL)

- National rank: #38 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Clemson, Auburn

- High school: Buford (Buford, GA)

#4. Xavier Griffin (LB)

- National rank: #27 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida State, Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia

- High school: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

#3. Kaiden Prothro (TE)

- National rank: #26 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia

- High school: Bowdon (Bowdon, GA)

#2. Jorden Edmonds (CB)

- National rank: #25 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Alabama

- Offers: Alabama, Tennessee, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: Sprayberry (Marietta, GA)

#1. Tyler Atkinson (LB)

- National rank: #9 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn

- High school: Grayson (Loganville, GA)