Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports.

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Samis Calderon (SF)

- National rank: #72 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Kansas

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#9. Kai Rogers (C)

- National rank: #69 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#8. Tee Bartlett (C)

- National rank: #67 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#7. Amari Evans (SF)

- National rank: #66 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#6. Zac Foster (CG)

- National rank: #61 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Clemson

- High school: Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)

#5. Tylis Jordan (PF)

- National rank: #47 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Wheeler (Marietta, GA)

#4. Jacob Wilkins (SF)

- National rank: #39 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Georgia

- High school: Grayson (Loganville, GA)

#3. Jasper Johnson (SG)

- National rank: #18 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Kentucky

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#2. Meleek Thomas (SG)

- National rank: #10 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Arkansas

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#1. Caleb Wilson (PF)

- National rank: #6 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta, GA)

You may also like: Counties with the worst droughts in Georgia