Highest-paying jobs in Atlanta for high school graduates

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Macon using annual compensation data from the BLS.

For decades, common wisdom held that earning a bachelor's degree would guarantee a high-paying career. Higher education does still seem to be an advantage: A college graduate's average annual salary of $60,000 in 2024 is roughly $20,000 more than that of a high school graduate, and those with bachelor's degrees can typically expect to earn between $630,000 and $900,000 more over the course of a lifetime. However, recent shifts in higher education and the job market have people wondering—with good reason—whether or not a bachelor's degree will really pay off.

According to a 2024 study from the Pew Research Center, 29% of Americans believe obtaining a college degree isn't worthwhile, a trend reflected in shrinking attendance at universities across the nation. Meanwhile, annual college costs have skyrocketed to an average of $38,270 per student in 2025, often necessitating student loans with steep interest rates.

With these factors in mind, it's natural for recent high school graduates to consider vocational opportunities outside of college. Those who do may be pleasantly surprised—many companies have stopped requiring bachelor's degrees for entry-, mid-, and even senior-level positions. And while college graduates' average earnings may be higher, a 2024 report from Launchpad Jobs found that around 1 in 5 nondegree holders out-earn the $70,000 median wages of someone with a bachelor's degree.

Of course, salaries for high school grads vary widely based on job, industry, and location. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Atlanta for high school graduates. The analysis included jobs that listed a high school diploma or had no formal education requirement. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

(Stacker/Stacker)

pio3 // Shutterstock

#50. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

- Median annual wage: $60,990

- Median hourly wage: $29.32

- Total employment: 11,190 people (3.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stoyan Yotov // Shutterstock

#49. Coil winders, tapers, and finishers

- Median annual wage: $61,190

- Median hourly wage: $29.42

- Total employment: 230 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#48. Industrial machinery mechanics

- Median annual wage: $61,850

- Median hourly wage: $29.73

- Total employment: 5,510 people (1.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#47. Brokerage clerks

- Median annual wage: $61,960

- Median hourly wage: $29.79

- Total employment: 260 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#46. Millwrights

- Median annual wage: $62,610

- Median hourly wage: $30.10

- Total employment: 920 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

N_Sakarin // Shutterstock

#45. Structural iron and steel workers

- Median annual wage: $62,750

- Median hourly wage: $30.17

- Total employment: 310 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kawin Ounprasertsuk // Shutterstock

#43. Locksmiths and safe repairers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $63,120

- Median hourly wage: $30.34

- Total employment: 210 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#43. Riggers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $63,120

- Median hourly wage: $30.34

- Total employment: 340 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

prochasson frederic // Shutterstock

#42. Boilermakers

- Median annual wage: $63,280

- Median hourly wage: $30.42

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Carolina K. Smith MD // Shutterstock

#41. Transportation security screeners

- Median annual wage: $63,360

- Median hourly wage: $30.46

- Total employment: 1,490 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#40. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $63,630

- Median hourly wage: $30.59

- Total employment: 28,610 people (9.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

rlat // Shutterstock

#39. Postal service clerks

- Median annual wage: $63,690

- Median hourly wage: $30.62

- Total employment: 1,080 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#38. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $63,960

- Median hourly wage: $30.75

- Total employment: 16,560 people (5.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Lodging managers

- Median annual wage: $64,120

- Median hourly wage: $30.83

- Total employment: 720 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joey Chung // Shutterstock

#36. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

- Median annual wage: $64,440

- Median hourly wage: $30.98

- Total employment: 29,330 people (10.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prath // Shutterstock

#35. Detectives and criminal investigators

- Median annual wage: $65,320

- Median hourly wage: $31.40

- Total employment: 2,950 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#34. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

- Median annual wage: $65,650

- Median hourly wage: $31.56

- Total employment: 29,380 people (10.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kmpzzz // Shutterstock

#33. Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage: $65,940

- Median hourly wage: $31.70

- Total employment: 2,760 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Photostriker // Shutterstock

#32. Precision instrument and equipment repairers, all other

- Median annual wage: $66,480

- Median hourly wage: $31.96

- Total employment: 30 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vladeep // Shutterstock

#31. Crane and tower operators

- Median annual wage: $67,230

- Median hourly wage: $32.32

- Total employment: 930 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#30. Media and communication workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $67,350

- Median hourly wage: $32.38

- Total employment: 570 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#29. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $67,510

- Median hourly wage: $32.46

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

- Median annual wage: $68,490

- Median hourly wage: $32.93

- Total employment: 11,860 people (4.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#27. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

- Median annual wage: $69,440

- Median hourly wage: $33.39

- Total employment: 540 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#26. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

- Median annual wage: $71,410

- Median hourly wage: $34.33

- Total employment: 100 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ITisha // Shutterstock

#25. Bailiffs

- Median annual wage: $72,180

- Median hourly wage: $34.70

- Total employment: 270 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Neale Cousland // Shutterstock

#24. Athletes and sports competitors

- Median annual wage: $72,240

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 1,860 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#23. Property, real estate, and community association managers

- Median annual wage: $72,950

- Median hourly wage: $35.07

- Total employment: 6,080 people (2.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#22. Food service managers

- Median annual wage: $73,150

- Median hourly wage: $35.17

- Total employment: 3,870 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#21. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $73,510

- Median hourly wage: $35.34

- Total employment: 8,610 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#20. Flight attendants

- Median annual wage: $76,340

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: Not available

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Median annual wage: $76,760

- Median hourly wage: $36.91

- Total employment: 9,730 people (3.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

- Median annual wage: $77,280

- Median hourly wage: $37.15

- Total employment: 13,070 people (4.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

- Median annual wage: $78,020

- Median hourly wage: $37.51

- Total employment: 15,820 people (5.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#16. Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles

- Median annual wage: $78,190

- Median hourly wage: $37.59

- Total employment: Not available

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

- Median annual wage: $79,290

- Median hourly wage: $38.12

- Total employment: 6,490 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

BearFotos // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $79,820

- Median hourly wage: $38.38

- Total employment: 370 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#13. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

- Median annual wage: $80,960

- Median hourly wage: $38.92

- Total employment: 4,240 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $82,050

- Median hourly wage: $39.45

- Total employment: 2,140 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Linda Zupanc // Shutterstock

#11. Costume attendants

- Median annual wage: $82,150

- Median hourly wage: $39.50

- Total employment: 30 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#10. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $85,360

- Median hourly wage: $41.04

- Total employment: 160 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

John Leung // Shutterstock

#9. Brickmasons and blockmasons

- Median annual wage: $89,140

- Median hourly wage: $42.86

- Total employment: 120 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#8. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

- Median annual wage: $90,550

- Median hourly wage: $43.53

- Total employment: 80 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents

- Median annual wage: $94,990

- Median hourly wage: $45.67

- Total employment: 110 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#6. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

- Median annual wage: $98,810

- Median hourly wage: $47.50

- Total employment: 290 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

kojala // Shutterstock

#5. Artists and related workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $116,560

- Median hourly wage: $56.04

- Total employment: 360 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual wage: $119,790

- Median hourly wage: $57.59

- Total employment: 4,430 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#3. Power plant operators

- Median annual wage: $120,990

- Median hourly wage: $58.17

- Total employment: 150 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Washburn HM // Shutterstock

#2. Transportation inspectors

- Median annual wage: $123,780

- Median hourly wage: $59.51

- Total employment: 370 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#1. Power distributors and dispatchers

- Median annual wage: $145,780

- Median hourly wage: $70.09

- Total employment: 100 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Cu Fleshman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.