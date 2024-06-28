Here's what we know about the BET Awards 2024

The BET Awards will air live from LA's Peacock Theatre on Sunday, and there's a lot taking place for fans to enjoy. Ahead of Culture's Biggest Night, here's a rundown of what you can expect from the 2024 awards show:

Performers: Megan Thee Stallion will kick off the show, with Childish Gambino, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét and YG Marley also taking the stage. Will Smith is slated to debut his new single, "You Can Make It," featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.

Awards: Drake leads the charge with seven nominations. Among those presenting the awards are Andra Day, Colman Domingo, DC Young Fly, Devale Ellis, Jay Ellis, Jessica Betts, Ms. Pat, Niecy Nash-Betts and Saucy Santana. A special tribute will be held in honor of Usher, this year's Lifetime Achievement recipient.

Host: Taraji P. Henson will host, marking her third time as emcee of the show.

Time: The awards show will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Night, Pop and TV Land. It will follow the Red Carpet Live Show, hosted by Terrence J and featuring performances from Too $hort, Lil' Mo, Blxst & Bino Rideaux, Connie Diiamond, 4batz, Hunxho, Kalan.FrFr, Mariah The Scientist, October London, Remy Ma, Tee Grizzley, 310babii and DJ Quik.

