Here's a special voice New Yorkers might hear on public transit

If your Valentine's Day plans include hopping on a subway or bus or train in New York City over the weekend, your ears will be in for a special treat.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tapped Harlem's own Teyana Taylor for a unique love day collaboration in which her voice is the one that will be heard through public transportation speakers.

Taylor recorded Valentine's Day messages on Friday, while MTA crews placed heart-shaped decals at one of the Times Square stations, put floating hearts in the TrainTime app and handed out heart-shaped stickers to riders.

Over on her Instagram, Taylor shared footage of herself in a recording booth and opened up about the role public transportation played in her life.

"The thing people don't know about me — I used to be in this girl group when I was like 8, called the Sunshine Girls and we used to perform on the train."

She added, "Not only did I get where I needed to go fast, they clapped and they tipped. It's free to clap, it's free to uplift others."

The unique campaign is in honor of "couples who found love in the transit system," says the MTA. "So don't let the middle seat get between you and the person who just might be the love of your life."

