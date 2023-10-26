H.E.R. to perform national anthem at the 2023 World Series opener

H.E.R. is headed to the sports world.

Major League Baseball announced that the Grammy-winning R&B singer will open the 2023 World Series with a performance of the national anthem before Game 1 on Friday, October 27.

The "Best Part" singer is set to take the stage with her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" ahead of the game against the American League Champion Texas Rangers and the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Joining H.E.R is the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth talent performer, Pearle Peterson, who will perform on Saturday ahead of Game 2.

The national anthem performances will air on FOX at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET.

