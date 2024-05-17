Hear Lil Yachty's thoughts on winner of Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

Many have chimed in with their thoughts on who came out victorious in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. The latest comes from Drake's buddy Lil Yachty via clips from an as-of-yet unreleased episode of his A Safe Place podcast.

In one of the clips, Yachty said he believes there was no clear winner in the battle. He noted that Kendrick had more "animosity" in his songs, but said his friend "dropped great records," despite the opinions of fans who'd predicted he'd lose.

"Let’s be fair: Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started because people don’t like him and haven’t,” he said, adding that he told Drizzy, "I don’t feel like you won or lost."

In fact, Yachty doesn't believe the battle will negatively affect Drake's career.

"I don’t think people are gonna stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is gonna flush," he said, later explaining, "Rappers have lost, and then lost everything. But this hasn’t happened to Drake. He will still be in everybody’s Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year, and he’ll still drop hits and control the summer. I think Kendrick made very smart moves and I don’t think Drake would disagree.”

Though Yachty knew he'd be name-dropped in the battle and admitted he "really didn’t want anything to do with it,” he said he respects both stars and was happy he could witness their back-and-forth.

"Honestly, it was a cool thing to watch. I learned so much," he said. "It was an honor and blessing to be able to experience it firsthand.”

