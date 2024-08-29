Having this comedian as a fan is one of Teddy Swims' "top 5 moments" of his life

By Andrea Dresdale

Since Teddy Swims took over the charts with "Lose Control," he's acquired millions of fans, but he's super excited that one particular celebrity is into his music.

Teddy shared a video originally posted by Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show of comedian and actor Donnell Rawlings, best known for Chappelle's Show, onstage at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Rawlings sings a bit of "Lose Control," then asks someone in the audience, "Do you like that song?" When the person says no, Rawlings says, "You a racist."

The video is captioned, "Who knew @donnellrawlings was a @teddyswims fan!"

Sharing the video, Teddy wrote in his Instagram Story, "This just makes me so happy."

Donnell's IG post includes a screenshot of an article with the headline "Teddy Swims got comedian Donnell Rawlings out here singing 'Lose Control' at comedy shows." He captioned the post, "Somethings got a hold of me lately and i don't know myself anymore…… I lose CONTROOOOOL @teddyswims The streets [f***] with you son!"

Teddy replied in the comments, "This is top 5 moments of my life."

There also exists video of Rawlings singing the entire song with his band at The Comedy Store.

