“Happy Cud”: Kid Cudi reveals engagement

Kid Cudi has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.



In an Instagram post Wednesday, the rapper posted photos of the two from the London premiere of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles. The first photo features Cudi looking lovingly at a smiling Lola, while the other two show them posing on the red carpet in matching black outfits styled by YSL.



He captioned the pics, "My fiancé[e] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."



"Happy Cud in full effect," he wrote.



As previously announced, Cudi is set to perform at Coachella this weekend. He'll be hitting the road this summer for a world tour in support of his album Insano, which came out in January.

