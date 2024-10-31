Halloween 2024: Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Victoria Monét and more

Halloween is here, and your favorite artists have taken some time to step outside their shoes. Here's a recap of some of the costumes chosen in 2024:

Ciara channeled her inner model, choosing Naomi Campbell's look from the Azzedine Alaïa's Fall Winter 1991-1992 runway show, per W Magazine. She even shared a video of her rendition of a runway walk. In another post, she recreated GloRilla's look from her interview on 360 with Speedy Mormon. She also reenacted the parts of the conversation that went viral. "One thing about it CICI gone do df outta Halloween lmao I luv dis," Glo reacted.

Tyla, Coi Leray and Halle Bailey are apparently fans of Halle Berry, dressing as some of her characters. Tyla was dressed as Halle's Sharon Stone character in The Flintstones, Coi was Catwoman and Halle Bailey decided to be Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson from Die Another Day — all of which Halle commented on.

Lizzo had many costumes, noting, "I hope my costumes & shenanigans brought a little joy this year. I do this because it's fun but I also do this because as an entertainer and artist I want to uplift the people." Among her costumes was Edward SZAhands, seemingly a combination of Edward Scissorhands and SZA.

Chlöe, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker dressed up as characters Jessica Rabbit, Starfire and Betty Boop, respectively.

Keke Palmer and Angela Simmons chose to pay homage to musicians, with Keke and her sister dressing as Milli Vanilli, and Angela recreating Mariah Carey's album cover for Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.

Victoria Monét was a girly version of the monster Michael Jackson turned into in Thriller. She also paired with her daughter, Hazel, to be Kiya and Motsie from the Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes.

Jennifer Hudson channeled Whitney Houston, and Janelle Monáe was E.T.

