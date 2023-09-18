Halle Berry says Drake used her slime photo without permission

Halle Berry is less than thrilled that Drake used her photo to promote his latest single.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on September 15th, sharing a quote that emphasized the need to take the higher road, even if you're a woman. The post came after Drake teased his latest single, "Slime You Out," featuring SZA, along with a post on his social media featuring a 2012 Kids' Choice Awards photo of Halle being drenched in green slime.

When a user inquired about her thoughts on Drake's use of the photo, Berry replied, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

In response to another fan's comment that the rapper should have asked first, the actress revealed, "He did have his people call my people and I said NO. I didn't like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see...that is the disrespect. Not cool!"

While some argued that Drake may have obtained permission from Getty Images, which owns the photo, Halle clarified, "Cuz he asked me and I said NO, that's why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool. You get it?"

Halle also emphasized the importance of principles and integrity in her responses and questioned the meaning behind the photo and the song's lyrics, reinforcing her stance on the matter.

"Slime You Out" dropped on Friday, September 15. It is featured on Drake's upcoming eighth studio album For All the Dogs, which is due out on October 6.

