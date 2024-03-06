Halle Bailey teases second solo single, "In Your Hands," arriving March 15

Halle Bailey is getting to ready to release her sophomore solo single.

The singer shared a nearly 40-second BTS video of her Essence cover shoot, soundtracked by a 40-second preview of the new track, "In Your Hands."

“Whenever you’re down and sufferin’, I promise that I’ll be your only friend/ ‘Cause I know that the demons comin’ again, and we will never, ever let ’em in,” Bailey sings in the song's hook. “In your hands, in your hands, the world is yours!”

"You guys have asked for it, so i'll gladly give it to you," Halle wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. She will release the full track, which is available to presave now, on Friday, March 15.

Halle's Essence cover shoot comes days before the publication's Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she'll be honored alongside The Color Purple co-star Danielle Brooks; Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ; and All-American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

On Instagram, the magazine highlighted her Grammy-nominated solo single, her films The Color Purple and The Little Mermaid topping the box office in 2023 and her role in helping "little Black girls around the world see that their dreams are valid."

"She’s a living testament to Psalms 23:5, as the table was prepared, and the journey was already written before an opinion was given," the post continues. "With her magnetic stage presence, extraordinary vocal prowess, and commitment to breaking barriers in entertainment, Halle Bailey continues to solidify her status as a multifaceted star on the rise."

"We're powerful, we're strong, we're amazing," Halle tells Essence.

Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards take place March 7; the awards show will air exclusively on OWN on March 15.

