Halle Bailey announces debut solo album, 'a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after'

Did Halle Bailey experience Love? Or Something Like It?

Fans will learn the answer to that question when she releases her debut solo album. She announced the project will arrive on Oct. 24 via a teaser trailer on social media Wednesday.

“Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone,” Halle says in the voice-over. “So all she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here's what happened."

The teaser captures her in a dark room posing in the ruffled red gown she wears in the album's cover art.

"love? or something like it' — my debut album. a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after," Halle captioned her post on X. "out 10/24. this one means everything to me."

Halle's debut has been in the works for some time. She told Cosmopolitan in 2023 that experiencing love for the first time with rapper DDG ignited "a spark for creativity" as she worked on the project. The two have since broken up and have been in a custody battle over their son, Halo Granberry. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Introduced as one-half of the group Chloe x Halle, Halle and sister Chlöe dropped The Two Of Us (2017), The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020), receiving a total of five Grammy nominations.

Her solo work includes singles "Angel," "In Your Hands," and most recently “Back And Forth” and “Braveface."

Halle also has a career in Hollywood, starring in films The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple and alongside Regé-Jean Page in the upcoming romantic comedy Italianna. The film is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2026.

