Gunna's ﻿'One of Wun﻿' album features Offset, Normani, Roddy Ricch & more

Gunna has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, One of Wun.

Along with the previously released Offset collaboration "prada dem," One of Wun also includes features by Normani, Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges.

One of Wun drops Friday, May 10. It's the follow-up to 2023's a Gift & a Curse.

Here's the One of Wun track list:

"collage"

"one of wun"

"neck on a yacht"

"whatsapp (wassam)"

"hakuna matata"

"prada dem" feat. Offset

"treesh"

"on one by tonight"

"back in the a"

"trio"

"still prevail"

"blackjack"

"$$$" feat. Normani

"clear my rain" feat. Leon Bridges

"conscience"

"the time"

"let it breathe" feat. Roddy Ricch

"life's changing"

"today i did good"

"time reveals, be careful what you wish for"

