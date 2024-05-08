Gunna's ﻿'One of Wun﻿' album features Offset, Normani, Roddy Ricch & more

Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment; Calvin Clausell Jr., Spike Jordan, Tal Midyan

By Josh Johnson

Gunna has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, One of Wun.

Along with the previously released Offset collaboration "prada dem," One of Wun also includes features by Normani, Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges.

One of Wun drops Friday, May 10. It's the follow-up to 2023's a Gift & a Curse.

Here's the One of Wun track list:

"collage"
"one of wun"
"neck on a yacht"
"whatsapp (wassam)"
"hakuna matata"
"prada dem" feat. Offset
"treesh"
"on one by tonight"
"back in the a"
"trio"
"still prevail"
"blackjack"
"$$$" feat. Normani
"clear my rain" feat. Leon Bridges
"conscience"
"the time"
"let it breathe" feat. Roddy Ricch
"life's changing"
"today i did good"
"time reveals, be careful what you wish for"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!