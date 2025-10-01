Gunna to serve as team captain for celebrity flag football game

Apple Music Presents Gunna: One Night Only at the Apple Music Radio Studio on September 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Gunna is taking his athleticism to the NFL for the London edition of its flag football game, which brings together top talent from the worlds of sports, music and social media.

He'll serve as captain for a team including flag football quarterback Diana Flores, former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and journalist Speedy Morman. They will take on Team Aitch, led by English rapper Aitch and featuring Jay Cinco, U.S. flag football player Ashlea Klam and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, among others.

"I'm ready to bring my energy to the field and lead my team," Gunna says in a press release. "It's great to team up with the NFL and YouTube on something that brings people together."

NFL's Flag Football Game on YouTube: London Edition will go down Oct. 11 at the Copper Box Arena in London, the first time the flag football series will take place in the U.K. It starts at 7 p.m. BST and will stream live exclusively on YouTube.

