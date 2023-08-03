Gunna drops new video for "rodeo dr"

Gunna dropped off his latest video for "rodeo dr," one of the song's from a gift & a curse.

In the new Spike Jordan-visual, Gunna recreates O.J. Simpson's infamous 1994 Los Angeles Bronco chase as he dodges through traffic in a similar-looking white truck with reporters chasing after him.

The video also includes references to Gunna's recent legal woes that ended in him taking a plea deal for his involvement in Atlanta's YSL gang case. Within the first few seconds, a few people discuss whether they still support the rapper — conversation similar to the backlash he faced for his legal decisions.

"Rodeo dr" is one of 15 tracks on a gift & a curse, the feature-less project Gunna dropped six months after his release from prison.

