The Greatest Auction of All: Whitney Houston's belongings going on the block for charity

Go ahead: We know you wanna bid with somebody who loves you.

Julien's Auctions has announced that The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation 2026 Auction will go live Aug. 11 in LA and online at 10 a.m. PT, marking the second year the auction is being held. Proceeds will go to the foundation's work supporting youth from underprivileged backgrounds via scholarships and grants. You can register to bid now.

Among the items up for grabs: Whitney's gold-plated Social Security card, her 9-times RIAA Platinum sales award for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," her luggage, various lots of jewelry and multiple outfits that Whitney either wore onstage, in photo shoots or to special events.

Some of the items will be on display during the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's 5th Annual Legacy of Love Gala, scheduled to take place in Atlanta on Aug. 8, which would have been her 63rd birthday. Babyface will be the headlining performer at the charity event.

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