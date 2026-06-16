Grammys add 5 new categories, including best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

The 2027 Grammy Awards will feature five new categories, including best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance. The new category will recognize artistic excellence in contemporary R&B performances from duos, groups or collaborations between solo artists and other performers.

The addition also comes with a related change: the best R&B performance category has been renamed best R&B solo performance.

The other four new categories announced Tuesday are best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best Asian pop music performance and best traditional folk album.

"2027 is going to be an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we're seeing across music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "The changes advanced by our Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it."

The Academy also announced several changes to its voting and eligibility rules ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards.

Eligibility requirements for best new artist have been revised to provide greater flexibility, increasing the maximum number of times an artist may be submitted for consideration from three to four.

In another notable change, the percentage of new recordings required for an album to qualify for Grammy consideration has been lowered from 75% to 66%. The Academy also expanded recognition for songwriters and composers.

The 69th Grammy Awards will air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on Feb. 7, 2027.

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