Kendrick Lamar returned to the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night and made history as the most awarded rapper of all time. The night's most-nominated artist, he took home best rap album and record of the year for "luther" featuring SZA; best melodic rap performance for "luther"; best rap song for "tv off"; and best rap performance for Clipse's "Chains & Whips," marking the duo's first-ever Grammy win. With these wins, K. Dot now has 27 Grammys, surpassing the previous tie he had with Jay-Z.

Pharrell accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award after a presentation by Q-Tip. He reflected on A Tribe Called Quest's influence, praised Dr. Dre, congratulated Clipse and thanked those who believe in the "power of Black music."

"I never stopped loving this job. I never stopped being a student," Pharrell said. "Never stop working. ... I love what I do and if you do what you love every day you’ll get paid for free."

Ms. Lauryn Hill took the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999 to honor D'Angelo, opening with the song they never got to perform together, "Nothing Even Matters." She was joined by Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton, Leon Thomas, Bilal and Jon Batiste. Lauryn also paid tribute to the late Roberta Flack with a performance featuring Jon, Leon Bridges, Lalah Hathaway, October London, John Legend and Chaka Khan, as well as the Fugees rendition of Flack's song "Killing Me Softly with His Song" alongside Wyclef Jean.

Tyler, The Creator performed "Thought I Was Dead" and "Like Him" from Chromakopia, which won best album cover, along with "Sugar On My Tongue" from Don't Tap the Glass. Clipse took the stage with Pharrell and Voices of Fire to perform "So Far Ahead."

First-time Grammys winners included Kehlani, Leon Thomas and Durand Bernarr.

The 2027 Grammys will air on ABC.

