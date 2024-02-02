Grammys 2024: Hip-hop record breakers + moments to look out for

The 2024 Grammy Awards are just two days away, and there's a pretty good list of potential record breakers and special moments to look out for.

Let's start with potential surprises: Rolling Stone recently released a piece about what to expect from music's biggest night, and in conversation with the show's executive producer, Raj Kapoor, revealed a possible appearance from Beyoncé, who might pay tribute to her idol, the late Tina Turner.

Then there's SZA, the most-nominated music artist of the night, who might also be part of a surprise. It was already announced she's performing, but with who, exactly, remains a mystery. Kapoor promises "surprises throughout the entire night" that "will pop up at the most unexpected times."

If SZA wins more than five of the nine awards she's up for, including Album, Record and Song of the Year, she could earn the title of female solo artist with the most Grammys in one night. Adele & Beyoncé currently tie for the record with six total wins at one show. If SZA wins all nine trophies, she'll set the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history in a single night.

Victoria Monét also has the chance to equal the record for the most wins in a night by a female solo artist if she takes home at least six of the seven awards she's up for.

Monét's mini-me, Hazel Monét, could become the youngest Grammy winner ever at 3 years old, if they win Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Hollywood," also featuring Earth, Wind & Fire.

Kendrick Lamar could extend his record in the Best Rap Performance category if he wins for his Baby Keem collaboration, "The Hillbillies." Lamar's current streak is six awards.

If Kirk Franklin wins for Best Gospel Performance/Song, he could extend his record as the most awarded in the category. This year, he's up for his fifth trophy.

Jon Batiste could join an elite group of six artists who have won Album of the Year more than once. The list includes Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, U2 and Taylor Swift, and Adele.

