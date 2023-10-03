Grammy Museum celebrates hip-hop's 50th with new exhibit featuring artifacts from Saweetie, Lil Wayne + more

The celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary continues with the Grammy Museum's new exhibit.

Presented by Google Pixel, Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit, will explore "the profound impact and influence of hip-hop culture" via an immersive, expansive and interactive experience, featuring artifacts from some of the genre's biggest stars.

Included in the exhibit are The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic red leather pea jacket, Lil Wayne's Best Rap Album Grammy, custom sets of Saweetie's acrylic nails and more, as well as interviews with the likes of MC Lyte and Cordae, who discuss their creative process.

There will also be an interactive photo experience and a five-station Sonic Playground that allows visitors to DJ, rap and sample, and includes The Rap City Experience. Like the old BET show, Rap City: The Basement, that station will feature former host Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan and give visitors the opportunity to freestyle over beats.

The exhibit is open from Saturday, October 7, to September 4, 2024, with a special opening event preceding the launch on October 6 at 8 p.m. PT. Tickets are available on universe.com.

The Grammy Museum, in partnership with The Debut Live, will also launch a multi-part event series highlighting iconic hip-hop albums. The conversations with Billboard's Deputy Director Carl Lamarre and artists including DJ Khaled, Joey Bada$$, Rick Ross and T.I will be available to stream October 6, exclusively on the GRAMMY Museum's streaming platform COLLECTION:live™.

BET and Mass Appeal will then screen the first two episodes of the upcoming Welcome to Rap City documentary on October 9.

