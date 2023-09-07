Grammy Museum to unveil The Mixtape Exhibit, featuring rare hip-hop artifacts

To commemorate this year's 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will open an exhibit highlighting the different facets of hip-hop.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit is a 5,000-square-foot exhibit that will immerse visitors into the genre's global impact on music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism and history.

The display will feature special hip-hop artifacts, including The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic red leather pea jacket, worn in the music video for Junior Mafia's "Player's Anthem"; Tupac Shakur's handwritten essay Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death; and LL Cool J's famous red Kangol bucket hat.

Visitors can take advantage of the one-of-a-kind Sonic Playground and its five interactive DJing, rapping and sampling stations.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit launches Saturday, October 7, and will run through September 4, 2024.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Grammy Museum's official website.

