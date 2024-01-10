GloRilla says she's on a 90-day celibacy journey

GloRilla is temporarily swearing off sex in the new year.



The rapper posted to social media Tuesday that she has started a 90-day celibacy journey — and joked that it's been rough so far.



"Started my 90 day celibacy lil s*** for new year's or wtv, I'm on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help," she wrote alongside a crying emoji.



Sexyy Red replied with a bunch of crying laughing emojis and wrote, "girl I'd be losing hearing in my right eye," to which Glo responded, "B**** I been lost it I be having to take my sunglasses off just to hear."



Glo isn't the only one abstaining from something. She joins 50 Cent, who also announced this week that he's "practicing abstinence" this year.



"My new idea is so big, I don't have time to be distracted I'm practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals," he wrote in a post that tagged his liquor brands. "I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

