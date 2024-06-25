GloRilla releases "TGIF" music video

The video for GloRilla's "TGIF" has arrived just days after the single dropped.

Directed by Jerry Morka and Diesel, it sees Glo riding on an ATV, dancing on a tour bus and having a ball with her friends on the beach, where she also gets a manicure and pedicure. It's now available to watch on YouTube.

"TGIF" was first previewed on social media and quickly went viral. Fans made TikToks to the lyrics, "It's 7 pm Friday, it's 95 degrees ... I ain't got no n**** and no n**** ain't got me," increasing demand for the song, which was finally released on Friday.

It's also one of the songs performed during her set on Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour; the next stop is Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

