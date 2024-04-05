GloRilla releases "Wanna Be" music video with Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion are turning up in the new music video for their song "Wanna Be."

The visual, directed by Benny Boom, finds the rappers hosting a frat party, complete with drinking, arguing, Greek organizations strolling and some twerking. It's available to watch on YouTube.

"Wanna Be," which samples Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" and interpolates the chorus from J. Cole's "No Role Modelz," appears on Glo's new mixtape, Ehhthang, Ehhthang, out Friday.

Also on the record is a song titled "Aite," in which Glo shares her desires to see Nicki Minaj and Cardi B end their beef while giving fans an update on her status with City Girls' JT.

“I just pray one day the bad b******* would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f***** records," she raps. “They treat this s*** like competition, I see it as art/ S***’ll be platinum in the hood but it won’t see the charts/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’.”

Cardi B and Nicki have been rivals for some years. They were involved in a fight at a 2018 New York Fashion Week party, from which Cardi left barefoot and with a large lump on her forehead. Cardi had claimed the fight took place because Nicki attempted to stop her access and made "comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter," among other things.

The lyric about JT was seemingly Glo's way of shutting down rumors about a beef after word spread about their alleged altercation at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

YouTuber Armon Wiggins had claimed Glo threw a drink and a purse at JT for ignoring her at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but JT denied those claims.

