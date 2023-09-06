GloRilla joins a host of female rappers in new song & video, "Wrong One"

GloRilla has dropped her latest single and video for "Wrong One," a Tay Keith-produced track featuring multiple women on the rise in rap.

The "FNF" rapper tapped Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon and Aleza to deliver drill verses on the anthem-type song and video that sees the women rallying together after finding out Glo's man stepped out on her.

"He had the right game, but he just picked the wrong one," GloRilla and K Carbon rap on the chorus.

In the song's visual, a follow-up collaboration by Glo and director Benmarc, the rappers trash a man's house before setting it on fire. The women also pay homage to the '90s film Set It Off and the scene where Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Kimberly Elise and Vivica A. Fox's characters contemplate their next scheme while sitting on top of a roof.

"Wrong One" marks another collaboration between GloRilla and her fellow Memphis rappers, who came together in 2021 for "Set The Tone."

