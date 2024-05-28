Gladys Knight reflects on life and career with 80th birthday post: "I am honored"

Happy milestone birthday to the woman nicknamed the Empress of Soul. Gladys Knight turned 80 on Tuesday, and the legendary singer took to Instagram to reflect on her life and career.

"80 years of beautiful life, love, service, celebration, achievement, falling down, faith, fun, lessons, blessings, friendship, collaboration, soul sharing and more," she wrote. "I am so grateful to celebrate another amazing birthday. I am honored to live this wonderful life."



She added, "Thank you for all your love, support, celebration, prayers, well wishes, warm thoughts every day in each year. I truly love you!"

On her Instagram Story, the "Midnight Train to Georgia" singer reposted birthday wishes from celebrity friends like Kelly Rowland, Holly Robinson Peete, Jennifer Hudson and Shanice.

On May 24, Knight attended a surprise 80th birthday party for fellow legend Patti LaBelle, who is nicknamed the Godmother of Soul.

