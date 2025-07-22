Givēon announces Dear Beloved, The Tour

Givēon hasn't been on tour in three years, but that hiatus ends in October. The singer has announced his headlining Dear Beloved, The Tour in support of his new album, Beloved.

Kicking off Oct. 1 in Seattle, the outing will feature 17 shows in cities including LA, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and New York, as well as performances from special guests Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson and Sasha Keable.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via giveonofficial.com, but fans can attempt to secure their seats via presales taking place throughout the week.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Givēon previously teased that this tour will be his best one. "I think it's going to be magical because the album was made live, so it's made to be performed live," he said. "I want to do strings, I want to do horns, I want to do background vocals, so I feel like [I'll have] a full eight to 10 piece [backing band], depending on how big the stages are. The album is really a movie, it's a world, and I want the night to feel like that."

