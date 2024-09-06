Ginuwine celebrates two months of sobriety

Ginuwine is celebrating two months of sobriety and counting, according to a lengthy post shared to his Instagram.

“I am still going strong 2 months sober, maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most, it’s a lifetime,” he wrote, encouraging others to reach out for help if they need it.

He shares that he admires his commitment to staying clean: "I love the fact I didn’t fail!!!! I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this!!!! I am worthy, I am strong, I am deserving of better, I know what is in store, I know the fight, I knew what was to come and so I stood strong!!!”

Ginuwine then offered words of encouragement to "anyone going through addiction, drugs [and] alcoholism." "Please please please look within yourself and know your better than failing!!!!" he wrote. "Your strong !!!! You are ME !!!!! Super!!!! Get up, let’s go!!! We got this!!!!”

Ginuwine previously opened about his battle with alcoholism and substance abuse following the deaths of his parents in 1999 and 2000.

"I really didn't want to be here anymore," he told Essence in 2020. "I didn't want to live and tried to commit suicide more than once. There was no one around that I really loved at the time, so I turned to the drinking and drugs like weed and ecstasy."

After an intervention from his friend and some counseling from his pastor, he revealed at the time he'd been "clean for about seven years," adding, “Now, I keep all that stuff away from me, especially when I’m on the road.”

