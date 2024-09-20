Gianni Paolo talks Brayden's "careless" decisions in episode 408 of 'Power Book II: Ghost'

SPOILERS) Episode 408 of Power Book II: Ghost premiered on Starz Friday, and Brayden Weston has a lot on his plate. He starts the episode with the news that he's moving in with his addict girlfriend, Elle, but his plans are halted when she's hospitalized for taking drugs that were laced with fentanyl. He then sets out to kill the drug dealer — all while, of course, using his own supply.

"[Brayden is] definitely careless for sure," Gianni Paolo tells ABC Audio, describing Brayden's use of coke as a way to cope with everything that's going on. "Like Tariq has dealt with this all in the past. Brayden hasn't. So this is his kind of vehicle to just find an escape in a way."

As for the poor choices Brayden makes in his love life, Gianni says he's simply a "lover boy." "He'll see someone that he messes with and he's just blinded. I guess he just falls hard quick," he says.

Flaws and all, Gianni believes Brayden can and should be trusted to have some power, especially by his friend and business partner, Tariq.

"Brayden has a lot of flaws ... but ... the one thing about Brayden is you can trust him with [your] life. He would take his own before he let anything happen to Tariq," said Gianni. "That's one of my favorite things about playing him, is like, he will do anything for Tariq, regardless if Tariq isn't fully honest with him, like, he is loyal to a fault. ... So I think Tariq should just trust him anyways."

