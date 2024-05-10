The Game releases "Freeway's Revenge" diss track toward Rick Ross

Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Diss tracks have been in the headlines lately, with Quavo vs Chris Brown and the more notable Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud among the most recent ones. After briefly getting into his own back-and-forth with Drizzy, Rick Ross is now the focus of The Game's new diss track.

"Freeway's Revenge," a nod to street hustler Freeway Ricky, dropped Friday, loaded with attacks toward the MMG boss, including shots at his weight.

“You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, give this n**** an Ozempic starter pack,” he raps.

Game also mentions Rozay's past as a corrections officer and claims Rozay got his name and style from, respectively, Freeway Ricky and The Notorious B.I.G., rapping, "You stole your name, I pulled your file/ You looked at B.I.G. and stole his style/ I smell p****, that odor foul/ You ain't sold no birds, you trolled the owl."

"Freeway's Revenge," which was teased with an AI-generated photo of Rick Ross running in a cop's uniform with a bucket of fried chicken, is out now. It remains to be seen whether Ross will respond.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!