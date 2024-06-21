The Game clarifies his stance on Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud after fans noticed his absence at Pop Out event

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event on Juneteenth was a star-studded one filled with natives from the city of LA. Though it seemed like everyone was in attendance, fans took notice of the absence of The Game; he's since taken to social media to shut down rumors that he's taken sides in the Kendrick and Drake feud.

"Now, as far as the Kendrick and Drake s*** concerned, that's Kendrick and Drake s***," he said in a 17-minute long video on Instagram. "Kendrick do his s*** and what he did last night was amazing for the West Coast. I sat back and I watched it. I ain't have to be there, you know what I'm saying? I think it's a W for the coast."

“I think what K.Dot did for a lot of West Coast n***** last night was hard as f***. I think it was dope of him and big-hearted of him to do that for n*****," he continued.

Game then acknowledged that he also has a relationship with Drake, saying, "Drake is my brother. I f*** with Drake."

He claimed that the two rappers are both doing "amazing" things in their career and noted his belief that they "just came out of one of the biggest hip-hop beefs ever and survived," something he says Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. were unable to do.

As for why he chose to skip out on the event, The Game said, "I’m doing me!”

Among those who did appear, though, were The Weeknd, SZA, Roddy Rich, Black Hippy, Mustard, LeBron James, Rick Ross, Russell Westbrook, Tyler, the Creator and more.

