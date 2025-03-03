Gainesville, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 65 °F on Saturday, while the low is 31 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.
NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.
Monday, March 3
- High of 57 °F, low of 31 °F (31% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
Hellame // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 61 °F, low of 36 °F (61% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 63 °F, low of 40 °F (49% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (22 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM
liseykina // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 51 °F, low of 35 °F (36% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM
- First quarter moon
John Cartwright // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 57 °F, low of 34 °F (32% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM
Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 65 °F, low of 44 °F (58% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 74% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM
thaweerat // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 53 °F, low of 40 °F (62% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM