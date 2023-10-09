Gabrielle Union on why waiting to become a mom was "worth it" for her

Gabrielle Union is opening up about becoming a mom to daughter Kaavia [Kah-Vee-Uh] at the age of 46.

The Bring It On actress, now 50, recently shared a video to Instagram in which she responded to those who ask her if it's worth it to have kids later in life.

"There's a lot that goes into that answer, but in a nutshell, hell yeah it's been worth it," she began. "It's changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier just so I have even more time with Kaav, I have even more time as a mom."

Union said that Kaavia, her 4-year-old daughter with Dwyane Wade, came at the right time for her.

"For me, I became a mom at the right time because I was healed and I had committed to healing eternally, so I didn't pass all that generational trauma onto Kaav," she continued. "I wasn't in a place to even take care of myself [before], much less our little miracle, so for me it's absolutely worth it."

Union ended her video by calling Kaavia "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

