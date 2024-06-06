G Herbo, Lola Brooke and more tapped for BETX Celebrity Basketball Game

The lineup has been announced for the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game sponsored by Degree, taking place at this year's BET Experience (BETX) Fan Fest.

Among those tapped to flex their skills on the court are G Herbo, DC Young Fly, Lil Mama, Lola Brooke, Marsha Ambrosius, NLE Choppa, Rob49, Tank, 42 Dugg, 4BATZ, Babyface Ray and more. Wallo and Gillie Da King will take on the role of captains, with basketball stars Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr. on the coaching team.

Queen Naija will take the stage for an opening performance, Yung Miami will provide commentary as the official court correspondent and MC Lyte will be the Voice of God. More talent will be announced at a later date.

The BETX Celebrity Basketball Game will take place June 29 at BETX Court at the Los Angeles Convention Center; tip-off starts at 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can register now to attend the free game and other BET Experience events at BETExperience.com.

