Future, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Doechii, Dungeon Family to headline ONE Musicfest

All eyes will be on Future as he takes the stage at the 2025 ONE Musicfest in October. He's been named one of the event's headliners, alongside the Dungeon Family, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris and Doechii.

ONE Musicfest will see Future perform his hits in his hometown of Atlanta, while fellow ATLien Luda will celebrate 25 years of his debut album, Incognegro, with special guests and surprises. The Dungeon Family will honor Rico Wade, a founding member of Organized Noize, who was known for launching the careers of Outkast, Goodie Mobb and more.

The festival will also mark The Roots' first time performing at the event in a decade; they'll be joined by Mary J. Blidge, who, like Doechii, will be making her OMF debut.

Other artists on the lineup include Ari Lennox, Bobby V, Boosie, Busta Rhymes, Carl Thomas, Clipse, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Thomas, Kehlani, Ray J and Jagged Edge.

One Musicfest will take place Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at Atlanta's Piedmont Park. Ticket information and the full lineup can be found on onemusicfest.com/.

