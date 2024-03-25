Future & Metro Boomin premiere video for The Weeknd collab, "Young Metro"

Future and Metro Boomin have premiered the video for "Young Metro," featuring The Weeknd.

The clip features the artists, including a face mask-wearing Abel Tesfaye. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Young Metro" appears on Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. Upon its release on Friday, March 22, We Don't Trust You became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day of 2024.

A second Future and Metro Boomin album is due out on April 12. The pair is also set to headline Lollapalooza 2024, taking place August 1-4 in Chicago. Tyler, the Creator and SZA will headline, as well.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.