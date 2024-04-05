Future and Metro Boomin drop trailer teasing another joint project, 'We Still Don't Trust You'

If the recent Future and Metro Boomin album, We Don't Trust You, wasn't enough, another one is on the way. We Still Don't Trust You is set to be released later in April.

Metro shared the news on Instagram Thursday, April 4, with a trailer that finds him and Future in white suits, in front of white luxury cars and in a circle alongside copies of themselves. The clip then comes to a wrap with the album's release date: April 12.

“Job’s not finished 4/12/24 @1future,” Metro wrote alongside the video, adding, “This is not a deluxe this is completely separate body of work #WeSTILLDontTrustYou 4/12/24."

We Still Don't Trust You will follow Future and Metro's We Don't Trust You, which peaked atop the Billboard 200, becoming the biggest sales week for any album thus far in 2024. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, who appears on the Hot 100 track "Like That," were tapped for the project.

