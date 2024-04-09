Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" tops Hot 100 a second time

Epic Records/Republic Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" is atop the Billboard Hot 100 again, marking back-to-back weeks as the #1 track.

During the week of March 29-April 4, the song garnered 46.1 million streams, 10.1 million radio airplay audience impressions — an 81% increase from the previous week — and 6,000 sales-equivalent units, though radio airplay and sold copies saw a more than 20% decrease.

The single is also #1 on the Streaming SongsHot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

On "Like That," Kendrick took shots at Drake and J. Cole, who responded with his own diss track on "7 Minute Drill." Cole later revealed he succumbed to the pressure of the world to drop the track and felt terrible after the release, issuing a public apology to K. Dot that has since caused dissenting opinions among hip-hop enthusiasts.

"Like That" appears on Future and Metro's We Don't Trust You, which will be followed by their upcoming joint project, We Still Don't Trust You, out Friday, April 12. They recently shared the new artwork to Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!