Fridayy wants new album, 'Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not,' 'to reach as many ears as possible'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Fridayy's sophomore album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not, is out now. Its diverse track list includes Chris BrownKehlaniWale, Haitian artist Joé Dwèt Filé and Meek Mill, who is featured on the lead single, "Proud of Me." The video for the song is out now.

“There’s no lane I can’t touch at a high level,” Fridayy shares. "I'll give you a life record, an uplifting record, a R&B love song, a rap song, or a pop song. I feel like I can do anything, and I just want this project to reach as many ears as possible.”

The album is generally a double one, which takes fans through the highs and lows of his life, and is his most personal one to date.

"This piece of work is the most personal to me, I left it all here in Detail. The Highs & the lows, The Good w the Bad. Every song has its own meaning," Fridayy previously shared on Instagram. "I put my story on front page for yaw because I know it's ppl going through the same thing just in different way! I know it's only few people who can give yaw this type of music so I don't take it for granted. That's why it took so long to make. But I promise yaw this the best music I made in my life."

"Mainly Every song produced by and written by me w the help of my friends and family! I’ve had lows my whole life until these last 3 years but At the highest part of my life last year I lost da person that meant the most to me!" Friday continued, referring to his dad. "But I promise you your name gonna live forever!"

