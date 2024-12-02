French Montana lands the cover of 'Forbes' Morocco

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
By Jamia Pugh

French Montana is expressing his gratitude for becoming the cover star of the latest Forbes Morocco issue.

"ALHAMDULILLAH !" he wrote on X, which translates to "thanks be to God."

The cover story — A Story of Sacrifice, Resilience, and Global Stardom — highlights the rapper's new documentary, For Khadijaa tribute to and celebration of the sacrifice his mother made as their family journeyed from Morocco, Africa, to the Bronx, New York. Forbes describes it as "a celebration of resilience, an immigrant's triumph, and a mother's unwavering devotion that shaped the life of one of hip-hop's most influential figures."

The film chronicles Montana's rise to stardom from humble beginnings, focusing on his early childhood years being raised alongside his siblings by a single mother whose husband abandoned the family, Forbes details.

The French Montana Story: For Khadija first debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023 and was released to Paramount+ for streaming in November this year.

"THANK YOU FOR LETTING ME GRACE THE COVER FORBES," Montana said on social platform X, along with #immigrantdreams.

