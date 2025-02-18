Former VP Kamala Harris to receive Chairman's Award at 56th annual NAACP Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored at the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards, taking place Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. She'll be receiving the Chairman's Award, typically given to those who excel in public service, and use their platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader - she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future," said Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National board of directors. "Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress."

Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group, said Harris "is deeply deserving of the NAACP Chairman's award" and praised "her unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and progress," noting "her journey is a powerful testament to that which can be achieved through resilience, strength, and brilliance."

"Vice President Harris embodies the power, grace, and unyielding courage that Black women have long brought to the heart of the United States," adds NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson. "With bold determination, Vice President Harris fights for justice, amplifies the voices of the marginalized, and stands as a beacon of hope. She embodies the resilience and brilliance of Black women, uplifting their legacy as the driving force behind change in this country. VP Harris reminds us all that when Black women lead, the entire nation rises."

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS. As previously mentioned, Dave Chappelle will be honored with the President's Award, and the Wayans family will be entered into the hall of fame.

