Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" is in the top 10 of 'Billboard'’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

Photo by Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" is a top 10 record on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The rapper's breakthrough single jumped to #6 from the 11th spot on the chart dated March 30, following the release of Fine Ho, Stay, which featured the SZA and Cardi B-assisted remix.

The Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart ranks songs based on a combination of streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

According to Luminate, in the week of March 15 – 21, "Never Lose Me" amassed 16.7 million official U.S. streams, up 31% from 12.7 million clicks the previous week, pushing the song from #8 to #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs.

Regarding radio airplay, the song earned 11.6 million audience impressions across all formats, jumping from #10 to #8 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart and from 24 to 25 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay list.

And as for sales, "Never Lose Me" earned 2,000 sales for the week, making way for its debut at #6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list. "Thanks to the improvements, 'Never Lose Me' wins the weekly Sales Gainer and Streaming Gainer awards on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for the largest increases among the chart's 50 titles," Billboard notes.

"Never Lose Me" was released March 15 via RCA Records. It also places at #5 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and is #15 on the all-genre Hot 100. Its album, Fine Ho, Stay, debuted at #20 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

