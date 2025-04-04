Flavor Flav says he 'briefly relapsed,' is restarting his sobriety journey

Flavor Flav is getting candid about his sobriety journey, which he says was briefly interrupted by a relapse. Taking to his Instagram Stories Thursday, he began, "I remain authentic to who I am and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I've been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it."

“But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed," he shared. "I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable. I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober."

Flav concluded, “I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues.”

Flav celebrated four years of sobriety in October and teamed with AI therapy app Sonia to cover the subscriptions for those who had signed up on World Mental Health Day. “Help me help you," he told fans at the time.

