Flavor Flav hopes to save Red Lobster with new off-menu meal

After appearing in the ad for Red Lobster's Crab Your Way campaign, Flavor Flav now has his own meal at the restaurant. Available at locations nationwide, Flavor Flav's Faves is comprised of a Maine lobster tail, garlic shrimp scampi, half a pound of snow crab legs, bacon mac and cheese and a side of your choice.

﻿“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flav said in a statement about the off-menu meal. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"

"When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had," added Sara Bittorf, Red Lobster's chief experience officer. "Flavor Flav's passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we're excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other."

Flavor Flav's Faves is only available for a limited time; that and his appearance in the ad are his efforts to save Red Lobster from shutting down completely after it filed for bankruptcy and closed many of its restaurants.

