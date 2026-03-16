Flavor Flav gives update on She Got Game Weekend celebration

American rapper and television personality Flavor Flav watches on during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh at the Cortina Sliding Centre, on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy. Picture date: Sunday February 15, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Flavor Flav is far from the Public Enemy of the U.S. women's Olympic teams. He's given an update on the She Got Game Weekend celebration in Las Vegas he has planned for them.

Taking to Instagram Saturday, he shared his phone call with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, who invited the athletes to the group's Las Vegas residency

“I saw the video that you posted the other day about the U.S. women’s Olympic team,” AJ said. “And I was blown away, dude. Good for you, man! These ladies deserve their flowers. They deserve their respect.”

“I want to invite all the ladies to our show in Vegas this summer,” he said. “I’m 100% serious,” he continued. “I’m a girl dad, bro. My daughters watching these young ladies achieve greatness inspires my kids.”

His only suggestion was for the ladies to follow the residency's white dress code. “I can’t wait to tell them this and believe me, the whole doggone team is gonna be stoked, man,” Flav said. “Let’s go!”

The following day, Flav revealed the ladies would also be seeing Ed Sheeran. "This is PERFECT!! Our athletes are going to watch and meet Ed Sheeran at his show at Allegiant Stadium. Thanks to Ed, his team at The Team, the Raiders, and Allegiant Stadium. Way to go us A-TEAM," he wrote on X.

Flav's celebration was initially offered to the U.S. women’s Winter Olympics hockey team after Donald Trump joked during a phone call inviting the men's team to the White House that he'd be impeached if he didn't invite the women as well.

Flav later expanded the celebration to the other women athletes who represented Team USA during the Winter Olympics and started a GoFundMe to help fund it. She Got Game Weekend takes place July 16-19 in Vegas.

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