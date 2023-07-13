First thing 'Dear Mama' director Allen Hughes did after earning an Emmy nod? Talked to Tupac's aunt

Dear Mama, the mother-son saga focused on Tupac and Afeni Shakur, has earned director Allen Hughes his first two Emmy nominations.

Upon learning of his chances to add "Emmy winner" to his resume, Hughes told ABC Audio one of the first things he did was hop on a call with Tupac's aunt Glo Cox.

Calling her "one of the most gifted storytellers on the planet," Hughes said talking to her was the best way to celebrate the exciting news.

"That was enough for me to get a call from Glo. And we just sat on the phone for 30 minutes, and just laughed and talked about how important it was."

Important, he said, given the show's content, and all the details about Tupac and Afeni's relationship.

Hughes said that while he's happy the series received recognition, he wasn't necessarily checking for the nomination.

"I wasn't expecting it, but I was hoping for it given Afeni's narrative and her story kind of being lost to history ... lost to everything."

He was hopeful for the nomination on behalf of Tupac, as well. As Hughes describes it, "the meaningful part of his journey" — much of which involved his mother — got lost amongst the "shiny stuff."

Hughes said he was curious to learn who else was nominated in his categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.

And when he learned what projects he was up against, he thought, "That's pretty great company."

"There's a lot of really important, significant work there."

The 75th Emmys are scheduled to air Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

