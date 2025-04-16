Festival season is upon us: Lineups for Essence Festival, LadyLand 2025, Newport Jazz Festival + more unveiled

The Essence Festival of Culture will continue its run in New Orleans, returning to the Caesars Superdome this year for another Fourth of July weekend. Helping to celebrate are headliners Boyz II Men, Davido, Master P and Maxwell. The lineup also includes GLoRilla, Muni Long, Summer Walker, Buju Banton, Donell Jones, The Isley Brothers and Jermaine Dupri, who will be honoring the late Quincy Jones as part of a segment titled ESSENCE Flowers. Tickets for the festival, taking place July 4 to July 6, are on sale.

Janelle Monáe is the first name on the advertising material for the Newport Jazz Festival, taking place Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island. Also tapped to perform at the 71st edition of the event are The Roots, De La Soul, Jorja Smith and Willow, with additional artists to be announced at a later time. Three-day passes are available on DICE, with single-day admissions, one-day student tickets and more becoming available on Thursday.

Doechii is headlining her first-ever festival, the All Things Go Festival, scheduled for Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general sale beginning Friday. Also on the bill are Noah Kahan, Kesha, Lola Young and more.

Cardi B has been tapped to headline LadyLand 2025, taking place during Pride Month, alongside FKA twigs. Cardi will be performing the first night, June 27, while FKA performs on June 28. LadyLand will be held at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn. The presale starts Thursday, and the general sale tickets will be available Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

