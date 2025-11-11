Femme It Forward to honor Ciara, Kehlani and more at 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Gala

Femme It Forward will be giving Ciara, Kehlani and Mariah the Scientist their flowers at their 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Gala.

The platform will be presenting the Muse Award to Ciara for inspiring several generations with her "legacy, impact and timeless music," Billboard reports. Kehlani will be honored with the Alchemist Award for turning "struggles into strength and her truth into timeless art," and Mariah will receive the Bloom Award for exhibiting "growth and grace" in her career, which "have transformed her journey into full bloom."

Also being honored at the event are Glow Getter Award recipient Jhené Aiko, Femme It Forward award winner Normani, Teyana Taylor's mother Nikki Taylor, Billboard's Gail Mitchell, Love Island star Olandria Carthen and Sylvia Rhone, former chairwoman/CEO of Epics Records.

The 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Gala takes place Friday, Nov. 21, at the Beverly Hilton with a "Same Root. New Flower" theme. ﻿Proceeds will benefit Femme It Forward's Next Gem Femme mentorship program, where rising stars in media, music, technology and entertainment are teamed with mentors in their respective industries.

