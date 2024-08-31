Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing onstage in Connecticut

By Andrea Tuccillo

Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing onstage at a concert in Connecticut Friday night, his family confirmed on his Instagram page Saturday. Scoop, birth name Isaac Freeman III, was 53. “It is with very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop,” the family’s statement read. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.” The statement continued, “His infectious joy and generosity will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness; it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.” The New York City rapper rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s and was best known for his breakout club hit “Be Faithful.”

He was onstage hyping the crowd at a free concert at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, Friday when he suffered a medical emergency and was seen collapsing behind the DJ booth. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!